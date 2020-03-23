MACON, Ga. — Mayor Robert Reichert will announce closings of certain businesses Monday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

A county commissioner and a candidate for the Macon-Bibb commission took to social media over the weekend to express that dine-in restaurants and bars should be closed to further practice social distancing.

"Everyday that goes by, we have people out in public interacting with each other, touching surface areas, and that's how this spreads," said Seth Clark, a commission candidate for District 5. "Every hour that we do not issue this order, we are putting people at risk."

Clark said on Facebook that Macon Bibb-County must shut down dine-in restaurants, bars and all non essential businesses following other hub cities like Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, Augusta and Albany.

"In that void of leadership, in that void of action, we are seeing a large portion of the public going about business as usual," Clark said.

Clark as well as Commissioner Larry Schlesinger says it's overdue.

"We need to put the health and well-being of our families as our top priority," said Schlesinger in a Facebook video.

Schlesinger says in addition to bars and restaurants, he wants the county to add businesses that have a lot of social interaction.

"The gymnasiums, the indoor recreation facilities, body care, salons and any business that is non essential," Schlesinger said.

Many restaurants have already moved to delivery, curbside pick-up or take out only.

Some businesses, like Society Garden, have decided to close their doors themselves. Brad Evans, the owner, says it was the responsible decision.

"In my opinion, it's not going to work unless we all do it. Unfortunately, there are some that have not," Evans said.

Evans says business was busy, which is part of the reason he had to close.

"People are going to come out whenever they have the chance to. That's just the way it is. Without us making the decision to close, I think we would have put a lot of people at risk. It's just not worth it in my opinion," Evans said.

Chris Floore, the spokesperson for Macon-Bibb County, says the county is still sorting out which businesses will stay open and which will close. Floore says restaurants will still be able to do take out and delivery.

Reichert is expected to announce their plan Monday at 11 a.m.

