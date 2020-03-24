ALBANY, Ga. — A Macon hospital is stepping up to help out Albany during the coronavirus pandemic.

Albany's Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner says they're thankful for the Medical Center, Navicent Health for taking in a handful of COVID-19 patients.

Steiner says their months-long medical supply stockpile is running out, and they have more than 100 inpatients with either positive or presumed-positive cases.

So far, six people have died there.

Steiner says Navicent has a long history of working with them.

Navicent has also taken in a few patients who do not have coronavirus, including pediatric patients in order to free up beds in Albany, according to Steiner.

He says instead of thinking of these people as COVID-19 patients, he says remember that they're mothers and fathers and family members that deserve care and treatment.

