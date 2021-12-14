Parents aim to protect children as COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Health reported its first death of a child under the age of 1

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The proof that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over is in the numbers, and those numbers show the virus does have an effect on children. A mom and a pediatrician both say they have concerns.

Some parents see putting their kids back in schools, taking them to parks, or just a trip to the grocery store as putting them at risk for COVID-19.

Jane Marie McKinney says she used to be one of those parents, but now, she worries less.



"I think that because COVID has been going for so long, I think my views kind of shift with everything going on, so at first, I was really protective," she said.



But she says she got vaccinated and now worries a little less. She has a 5-year-old son and says once she and her husband got the vaccine after having COVID-19, it helped.



“After I got the vaccine, I was a little less worried about everything, but then I got a breakthrough case with the vaccine, and now I’m like, 'I don’t know what to do,'" she said.

Recently, Georgia had its first COVID-related death involving a child less than a year old.

Dr. Yasir Alqaqaa with Cornerstone Pediatrics of Warner Robins says those cases are typically seen in children much older.