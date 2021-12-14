Parents aim to protect children as COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The proof that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over is in the numbers, and those numbers show the virus does have an effect on children. A mom and a pediatrician both say they have concerns.
Some parents see putting their kids back in schools, taking them to parks, or just a trip to the grocery store as putting them at risk for COVID-19.
Jane Marie McKinney says she used to be one of those parents, but now, she worries less.
"I think that because COVID has been going for so long, I think my views kind of shift with everything going on, so at first, I was really protective," she said.
But she says she got vaccinated and now worries a little less. She has a 5-year-old son and says once she and her husband got the vaccine after having COVID-19, it helped.
“After I got the vaccine, I was a little less worried about everything, but then I got a breakthrough case with the vaccine, and now I’m like, 'I don’t know what to do,'" she said.
Recently, Georgia had its first COVID-related death involving a child less than a year old.
Dr. Yasir Alqaqaa with Cornerstone Pediatrics of Warner Robins says those cases are typically seen in children much older.
"Majority of the COVID cases are in children 14-7 and 5-10. There are cases among infants and newborns, but most of the cases are asymptomatic," the doctor said.
He says a good layer of protection is masks and vaccines.
"I think for protection of infants and babies, the most important thing is for parents and siblings who are an age where they can get the vaccine should all be vaccinated and maintain safety precautions, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings," he said.
When it comes to protecting her son, McKinney says she’s optimistic, but knows the pandemic isn’t over just yet.
"It made me feel almost a little bit better when my husband and I got COVID after we got vaccinated and he was fine and he never got it himself., so I don’t know -- I guess I’m feeling a little optimistic, but I know things happen," she said.