ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from past coverage of the base's first confirmed COVID-19 case over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Robins Air Force Base reported a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the base, the second case came within the last 24 hours.

This comes after the base reported their first confirmed case over the weekend and declared a public health emergency.

That first patient is a Team Robins civilian and is being evaluated by health care professionals, the base said.

One person lives in Henry County and the other lives in Houston County, according to the post.

Over the weekend, Robins and 21st Century Partnership said they're working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to coordinate a prevention and response plan.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

'I'm happy that I'm able to help out somehow': Houston County woman sews masks for healthcare workers

'We don't want our residents to get sick': City of Warner Robins declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

'Our job does not stop': Warner Robins police take precautions against COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.