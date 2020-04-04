MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp signed a statewide order to shelter in place. Friday, it took effect.

"We might start out issuing some warnings on the curfew violations, but it's time for people to get serious about this," says Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

Deese says his office, along with others, have started handing out warnings, but now that Governor Kemp has deputized all sheriff offices to help enforce, he says people could be charged with a misdemeanor if they violate the order.

"We don't wanna have to put people in jail for something this ridiculous," he says.

Governor Kemp has also given enforcement power to the state agencies, like Georgia State Patrol, who says they want to educate people first. In Bibb County, Captain Brad Wolfe says the goal is the same.

"Let people know what rules are in place and the importance of those rules. Ask people to shelter at home, keep that six-foot distance, maintain social distance," he says.

The order calls for all non-essential businesses to close and Wolfe says they will enforce it. "We're not gonna go out looking for violations, we'll of course respond to them if they're brought to our attention, if we see them, we'll respond, but we still have to do our regular duties."

Wolfe says this weekend will be a test run. "There will be an 'easing-in' period I would say it will extend through the weekend at least, and we'll see how it goes."

Georgia State Patrol says if someone continues to disobey the order during the 10-day period, the person could be charged with reckless conduct.

GSP and Captain Wolfe add that under this order, officers will not pull you over, unless they see probable cause of a crime or traffic violation.

