TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair County students will be moving to online learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a Facebook post on the Telfair County Schools page, the decision was made after consultation with South Central Department of Public Health. The post says students will start remote learning from November 9 until November 20. Teachers will report to school at 8 a.m. in order to best support students.
The district says they will post information about school meals this weekend.