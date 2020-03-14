MACON, Ga. — As updates on COVID-19 continue to come in, 13WMAZ is dedicated to tracking cases across Georgia. During this time, we hope to provide you with facts and not fear.

Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Health are releasing updated case numbers for the virus daily.

There are no cases in Central Georgia at this time.

On Saturday morning, Kemp declared a public health emergency for the state. He said they're hoping to increase testing at their state lab.

To watch Kemp's full presser addressing the public health emergency, click here.

Breakdown of Cases

Total Number: 66

BY COUNTY

15 - Cobb

13 - Fulton

8 - DeKalb

7 - Bartow

5 - Cherokee

4 - Fayette

3 - Floyd

2 - Coweta

2 - Gordon

2 - Gwinnett

1 - Lee

1 - Henry

1 - Lowndes

1 - Polk

1 - Charlton

BY AGE

0-17: 2%

18-59: 42%

60 and older: 53%

BY SEX

Female: 44%

Male: 56%

Deaths

There has only been one COVID-19 death reported in the state.

The patient, 67, had been hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 7.

"This individual had an underlying medical condition," Kemp said Thursday.

