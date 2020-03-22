MACON, Ga. — In November 2019, we introduced you to 11-year-old Mason Ring.

At the time, he was on his second round of chemotherapy, and law enforcement from across the state came together to bring him patches for his growing collection.

In January, his family got the call they had been waiting for.

"We got a phone call while we were at home, and that's when they told us that Mason was cancer free," said his mother, Jessica.

In February, Mason finally got to ring the bell at the hospital.

"He felt as though it took that bell to make it official," said Jessica.

Now, Jessica says they have a new challenge to face with Mason's follow up appointments getting cancelled because of COVID-19.

"They just said it's cancelled, nothing is postponed, it's just cancelled. His heart biopsy, really? In 11 years, he's never missed a heart biopsy," she said.

At 7-months-old, Mason got a heart transplant, and the biopsy appointment would show how much damage, if any, was done to his heart during the chemotherapy.

With the added threat of the virus, Jessica says Mason stays home.

"We've pretty much been quarantined to the house. My husband basically does all the store runs," she said.

For now, Mason says he enjoys being home schooled with his siblings and cousins. His mom says they'll be waiting patiently for new appointments to be scheduled.

"We're definitely worried that this could go on for a long period of time, but we also know that prayers work and we're gonna continue to pray," she said.

Mason says he now has over 4,000 law enforcement patches in his collection.

