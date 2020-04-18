WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in Wilcox County are dead after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a Saturday news release from the South Central Health District, both people are residents of Wilcox County.

One person was a 65-year-old woman and the other person was a 77-year-old man. He was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The health district says both individuals were in at-risk groups for complications of COVID-19.

There are currently 172 cases of the deadly virus in the health district's 10-county area:

Laurens 40

Wilcox 40

Johnson 32

Dodge 20

Pulaski 15

Telfair 14

Bleckley 5

Wheeler 3

Montgomery 2

The health district says that the best way to protect yourself from contracting the virus is to adhere to social distancing guidelines from the CDC, wear cloth masks in public, maintaining careful hand hygiene and washing your hands.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

'These people are in the front lines': Houston County nurse tests positive for COVID-19

Navicent Health teams up with Angel Flight Soars for quicker testing

'How is that possible?': Families want answers after 76 people test positive for COVID-19 at PruittHealth Macon

Coronavirus in Georgia | 17,669 confirmed cases statewide

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or you can visit our Facebook page.