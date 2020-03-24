WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins American Little League says one of their members has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

President Patrick Chiappetta confirmed the case in a notice sent to all league members.

"The safety and well-being of all of our participants is always our paramount concern, and now, more than ever," the notice said.

In the notice, Chiappetta says they would not be sharing any further details about the league member.

But the league did say the member participated in a couple of games before activities were suspended.

Those games were on March 9 from 6-10 p.m. and March 10 from 6-8 p.m.

The league asks anyone who participated in those games to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are thinking of this individual battling coronavirus, as well as everyone in our WRALL family at this difficult time," Chiappetta said in the notice.

Pinch out to zoom

Warner Robins American Little League

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

'This is not a playing matter': Perdue plant employees walk out over COVID-19 concerns

Some county health departments scaling back services to focus on COVID-19

'We don't want our residents to get sick': City of Warner Robins declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

'It was just the right thing to do': Odoban workers receive cash bonuses

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.