"It’s nothing that my son has done wrong, it’s just something unfortunate that’s happened in our lives.” Brenda Stahl said.

SAN ANTONIO — Brenda Stahl’s son, Isaac Stahl, turned 8-years-old August 20th. It was supposed to be a day of happiness but when Isaac Stahl started feeling sick, he was rushed to the emergency room at the Children’s Methodist Hospital not knowing the pain that was coming next.

“There’s nothing we’ve done wrong as parents. It’s nothing that my son has done wrong, it’s just something unfortunate that’s happened in our lives.” Brenda Stahl said. “This is something serious, there’s something wrong with my son. I wasn’t going to take that he’s normal as an answer because you need to do some type of x-rays or something.”

Stahl says doctors initially said his illness was due to post COVID-19 symptoms, but the family wasn’t prepared for the news they were about to receive. Hours before his 18th birthday his life suddenly changed. Isaac Stahl was diagnosed with stage 4 testicular cancer that was quickly spreading to other parts of his body.

“He can’t talk, he’s just in so much pain,” Brenda Stahl said.

Now the single mother of 4 is out of work and at the hospital, next to her son while he fights for his life.

“It’s so hard as a mom to hold back your tears, because when I to go downstairs or when he’s in the restroom or sometimes when he’s asleep I just sit and cry and pray because nobody wants to see their son like this,” Brenda Stahl said.

No work means the Stahl family will have some tough decisions to make soon. Family and friends have created a GoFundMe page for the Stahl family to help cover day to day expenses, as well as future medical expenses.

“We are just thankful and grateful for everybody and their support already. I know my son is, and I know every day we thank God for everybody,” Brenda Stahl said.