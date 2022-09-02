Macon's Tubman Museum hosts community drive to help ease blood shortage

At a time where we're seeing critical blood shortages, some people took advantage of the opportunity to give the gift of life.

MACON, Ga. — The new Lane Center for Social and Racial Equity and the Tubman African-American Museum partnered with the American Red Cross for a blood drive Wednesday.

They focused on getting African-American men and women to understand the importance of blood donations for people suffering with disorders like sickle cell disease.

Tonya Parker of the Equity program says the pandemic means far fewer blood supplies for these patients, who are predominantly African-American. For them, it's a matter of life and death.

"If they're not able to get the blood that they need, their lives are in jeopardy, more than what we're facing collectively with the pandemic, so if there's an opportunity to help others, please come and give," Parker said.

Cheryl Moore is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She says she has experienced firsthand what this sickness can do, so she is more than happy to give.