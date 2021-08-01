Watch Live: Gov. Kemp provides COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

Kemp is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. in the North Wing at the Georgia State Capitol.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is set to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine distribution update Friday afternoon.

Kemp is holding the press conference at 12:30 p.m. in the North Wing at the Georgia State Capitol.

This is his first press conference on the vaccine for the year.

He last spoke on Dec. 31, the morning after announcing plans for expanding vaccine distribution in Georgia.