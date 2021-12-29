'A very strange symptom:' Expert says more people are reporting this symptom of the Omicron variant

Some other lesser known symptoms include vomiting, lack of appetite, nausea and diarrhea according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Omicron cases on the rise nationwide.

The variant shares symptoms with allergies and other illnesses, which in the middle of cold and flu season, is making things even more complicated when trying to figure out what you have.

However, there are symptoms that are rather exclusive to the Omicron variant, according to experts, and may help guide your decision in whether to get tested.

Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told TODAY that people aren’t reporting a loss of taste or smell as much with omicron, but he is seeing an uptick in the reporting of a specific symptom.

“... people are reporting night sweats, which is a very strange symptom that they say they’re having," Torres told TODAY.

Additionally, some other lesser known symptoms include vomiting, lack of appetite, nausea and diarrhea according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the symptoms for COVID reported by the CDC include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

Look for emergency warning sign* for COVID-19.

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately: