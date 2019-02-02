JACKSON, Ga. — On Groundhog Day, just before the crack of dawn, everyone gathers around this tiny white mansion waiting to have their questions about the weather answered by General Beauregard Lee.

Will it be a longer winter or an early spring?

"I think we're going to have an early spring. I'm hoping we have an early spring... because I'm tired of winter," said Carol Kaylor from Jackson.

Will Beau see his shadow or not?

"I think he is going to see it, I believe," said Len Clupper, also from Jackson.

While some make their own predictions, others bask in their love of the holiday.

"I have a huge respect for groundhogs. I feel like the work they do is really important and it's underrated," said Ashley Smith from Marietta.

As the tune of reveille sounds off, all eyes are on the doors of Beau's home, waiting anxiously to see him come out.

Then, it's time for his weather prediction, read aloud for all to hear.

Beau announced there will be six more weeks of winter.

Beau has a 60-percent success rate with his predictions.

Last year, he predicted an early spring and the most of the south saw warmer than average temperatures.

The dreams of warmer weather will have to wait.

"I'm not thrilled about it, but I respect him too much to be mad," said Smith.

Punxsutawney Phil predicted the opposite of Beau; he says we will have an earlier spring.