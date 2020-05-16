SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Sandersville early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Sandersville Police Department, it happened at 203 PL Braswell Way around 5:30 a.m.

The fire and police departments responded for a fully involved house fire.

Shift captain Darryl Lanier with the fire department says the mobile home was an older model, single-wide, and the fire was extinguished by 9 a.m.

One person was inside and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to coroner E. K. May, the victim is a woman.

May says they are not releasing the person's name yet because their father, who lives in Washington State, has not be notified.

The police department says the State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate with the help of police department detectives and the Sandersville fire chief.

There is no foul play suspected, but investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

"Prayers from SPD to the family of the deceased victim and our firefighters. Smoke detectors save lives," the Facebook post said.

The Sandersville Fire Department initially said that the victim was male, the coroner later confirmed that the victim was female.

