13WMAZ celebrates 70 years of listening to you

MACON, Ga. — From life's ups, downs, and everything in between, 13WMAZ has always strived to keep the focus on you.

Most recently, social media has helped us incorporate your pictures and comments right into the newscasts, but our commitment to sharing your voice started long ago.

In the stations' earliest years, shows like "Let's Find a Way" allowed viewers to ask questions and concerns on air. A panel of local ministers would then offer suggestions and advice.

Another notable program airing on 13WMAZ in the 70s was "Ebony Speaks." It was one of the first shows in the country specifically focused on the black community in central Georgia. Hosts included Leroy Thomas, Angel Irving, Laverne West, and Tina Hicks.

The station's General Manager in the 1980s, Don McGouirk, continued the commitment to making your voice heard. He even became the face of the 13WMAZ Editorials.

"We decided we would become very active in the community," he said during a previous interview about his time leading the station.

Even the Junior Journalist program began as a way to share the voices of some of our youngest viewers, with no story too big for these kids. They even got to interview President Bill Clinton when he stopped in Macon.

Then, we took the journey to better health right along with you. In 2003, we launched the It Starts With the Heart program, teaching people the importance about healthy habits to help combat obesity.

One of the latest major projects is the 13WMAZ Listening Lab. From Macon to Perry and so many places in between, our Listening Lab hit the road to take a pulse on what is most important to you. We had you fill out surveys marking your top concerns and invited you to talk with our 13WMAZ team.

Over the last 70 years, one thing has stayed true at 13WMAZ. We're always listening because our focus is always on you.