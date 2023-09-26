She broke barriers as a Black woman on the air at 13WMAZ. Meet Angel Irving

13WMAZ is celebrating 70 years of Straight from the Heart.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — 70 years of WMAZ also means 70 years of pioneers in Central Georgia’s news.

Including Angel Irving, the first Black woman who appeared as an on air personality, who says the station helped her represent her community.

A child’s foundation starts at school and for Irving that was in Fort Hill.

“It was a supportive community. All of this helped make us who we are.” Irving said.

She said the historically Black neighborhood was like a big family that nurtured her curiosity.

“I always wanted the answers to questions,” she said.

That led her to WMAZ at a meeting about sickle cell anemia at the then Macon State College.

“When the media came, they asked if I would go out and answer his questions and I did. Later when the station was looking to get some Black involvement, they asked if I would come.

In 1972 at the age of 25, Irving became the first Black female co-host of a show ‘Let’s Talk it Over’ with Doris Martin.

"It was about daily issues. So, if someone was heading an activity, mental health. Doris and I talked about it.” Irving said.

She loved doing the show because it was fun and she got to interview high-profile guests including Georgia’s most famous native son.

"Former president Jimmy Carter, I got a chance to meet him and interview him several times."

But what she loved most about it was that she could help others.

"Lee May, who was the first Black person to be on the editorial board of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, we had students see journalists in action as a result of our work at WMAZ.” she said.

Irving said WMAZ gave her a platform to build a foundation for her community.

"Even now, I have women coming up to me saying thank you because you were the first person I saw on television who looked like me." she said.

So when Irving thinks of 70 years of WMAZ, she looks back on her time fondly and is glad she got to be a part of the legacy.

“I think about the people at the station that I knew. Wmaz has tried to be the mirror to reflect the community. I'm just glad I got to play a part in the early years."

Irving was also among the hosts of one of the first talk shows to focus on the Black community in Central Georgia, Ebony Speaks.

It first aired in the 70s and other hosts included Leroy Thomas, Laverne West and Tina Hicks.