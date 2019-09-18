EATONTON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7 p.m.:

The two people found dead in an Eatonton home have been identified as 62-year-old Alton Dewey Chalker and 25-year-old Katie Elizabeth Chalker.

----------------

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're assisting the Eatonton Police Department with a death investigation Wednesday, according to a press release.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Region 6 Mary Chandler says it happened inside a home on Sparta Highway.

The call came in at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release



Chandler says a neighbor found two victims at the home. Both victims were identified, but their names have not been released.

But Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence says the victims were a man who lived at 212 Sparta Highway and his niece, who lived across the street at 213 Sparta Highway.

13WMAZ reporter Abby Kousouris reports that both 212 and 213 Sparta Highway are blocked off by crime-scene tape. The GBI crime lab is set up outside 212 Sparta Highway.

The crime scenes are off Highway 16, just east of the Putnam County Middle School and Putnam County Medical Center,

GBI agents as well as Eatonton police are working to get more information, the release says.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

RELATED: Man charged after Milledgeville man found shot to death in car

RELATED: 3 masked teens shot to death outside Conyers home, sheriff says

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.