MACON, Ga. — As the temperatures continue to fall across Georgia and with Thanksgiving a day away, many families are getting ready to decorate or have already decorated their homes.

13WMAZ wants to help you get into the holiday spirit by showing some of your favorite Christmas specials.

This year, we’ll be airing the classics -- Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – as well as other Christmas and holiday-themed programming.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 28

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS from 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, Nov. 29

Frosty the Snowman from 8-8:30 p.m.

Frosty Returns from 8:30-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire from 8-8:30 p.m.

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe from 8:30-9 p.m.

The Story of Santa Claus from 9-10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 8-9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 8-9 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman from 9-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 8-10 p.m. (Earth Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street and Michael Tilson Thomas will be honored)

Friday, Dec. 20

I Love Lucy Christmas special from 8-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel from 9-10 p.m. Adam Lambert, Ne-yo, and Kelly Rowland will also be performing.

