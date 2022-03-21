Find your next page-turner at the 2022 Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale

There are over 30,000 books to choose from and most prices range from 50 cents to $2.

MACON, Ga. — Reading is fundamental and this week you can challenge your mind at the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale.

Friends of the Library Macon, a fundraising and support group for libraries in Central Georgia, will host a three-day sale that starts Thursday, March 24.

There are over 30,000 books to choose from and most prices range from 50 cents to $2.

Wendy Cassidy, the president of the program, says the proceeds will help beyond just buying books.

"The donations go to the libraries and they use it not only to purchase books and materials, but also programs like children reading in the summer," said Cassidy.

Dates are:

March 23: 4-7 p.m. (Preview sale for Friends of the Library members. You can join at the door)

March 24: 10:00 am-7:00 pm

March 25: 10:00 am-7:00 pm

March 26: 10:00 am-5:00 pm (half-price from Noon – 5:00pm)