Macon-Bibb fire crews are working to clear the scene of a fiery crash in south Macon.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened at the intersection of Hawkinsville Road and Allen Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Sgt. Williams says a Kenworth tractor trailer driven by 35-year-old Kevin Brown and 24-year-old Harris McFatten was traveling southbound on Hawkinsville Road. 36-year-old Anthony Westmoreland was driving his white Ford SUV northbound when his tire blew. Westmoreland's vehicle then struck the tractor trailer head-on and went up in flames.

All three men were taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment.

Sgt. Williams says there were no major injuries reported in the wreck.

