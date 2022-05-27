300 Georgia school resource officers headed for active shooter training

The weeklong training is supposed to teach those officers how to notice, engage, and respond to a school shooter.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas rekindled debates over gun safety and school security. This week, Governor Brian Kemp responded to the shootings with a statement saying safety measures are at the forefront for the state of Georgia.

Soon, at least 300 school resources officers will get trained to react in case of an active school shooter.

The weeklong training is supposed to teach those officers how to notice, engage, and respond to a school shooter. They’re also given medical training in case of an emergency. Danielle Rosa is an instructor and supervisor of the school resource officer training program at the Georgia public safety training center in Forsyth. She says they're prepared to respond to active shooters and to other things.

"We educate our SROs also to on the school threat assessment, not just physical security of the school but internally to make sure we are a part of the team whether it's counselors, the principal, or the law enforcement officer that maybe has to intervene when the student is having an issue that made lead to a threat to themselves or others," Rosa said.



The classes are a week long and the last class happened in April, but Rosa said they would have more courses in middle June and July.

