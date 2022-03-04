'Heartbreaking accident' | 4-year-old boy drowns in Roswell apartment pool, police say

Officers arrived to find the boy unresponsive. He had been pulled from the pool by family members, according to Roswell Police.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy drowned in an apartment complex pool Saturday night.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the Park 83 apartments at 100 Calibre Creek Pkwy in Roswell.

Officers arrived to find the boy unresponsive. He had been pulled from the pool by family members, according to Roswell Police. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures to save the boy, along with help from the Roswell Fire Department and the American Medical Response.

The boy was taken to the hospital by AMR but did not survive, Roswell Police said.

Detectives with Roswell Police's Criminal Investigations Division (CID) also responded to investigate what happened. According to their preliminary investigation, the boy was among several other families at a social gathering at the communal clubhouse, next to the pool area. When the boy had not been seen for a period of time, family members went looking for him and found him inside the pool: unresponsive, officials said.

Roswell Police said the incident remains under investigation. However, police added, "at this time it appears to be a heartbreaking accident." Police have not yet identified the boy.