6 years after her husband was shot, Warner Robins woman writes book to help children cope with loss

Willie Huff III was shot outside the family home in Oct. 2016. His case will be reopened by the Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — No one can really be prepared to process grief, and some say it can be especially hard for children.

Almost six years after her husband was shot and killed, Tracie Huff is now an author, writing books to help children process grief.

"I was woken up out my sleep, I did not know what was happening. I saw police cars, ambulances, fire trucks. all the lights were flashing at my house," she read from her book.

Tracie Huff says it happened on the day of her son's second birthday party. Her husband was shot just outside their apartment.



"He had pulled up in the yard and someone attempted to rob him while me and the kids were in the house sleep and he passed away later at the hospital," she said.



As the case makes six years, Huff has now written a book from her children's point of view to help others deal with grief.

"Kids really need support -- like I said, I didn’t realize how much until I had my own experience with my own kids, but they need resources," she said.

Her book is a resource she titled, "The Day My Daddy Went to Heaven," which even gives children interactive worksheets to process their emotions.



"It talks about how my sons are dealing with it, how their faith and their family has helped them get through a lot of hard days,” she explained.



With the Warner Robins Police department now reopening the cold case just before her book signing, she says it opens an old wound.



"The closer it gets, it's bittersweet. Like I said, with the event coming and the case coming back open, it has been an emotional journey writing this, but I finally needed to do it,” she said.



Huff says this book is the first of three she's working on.

