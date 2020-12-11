8,455 Central Georgia businesses received loans. The program put between $516 million to $902 million into the region.

'We would have been really close to shutting our doors'

In April, Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program as part of the CARES Act to help America cope with the effects of COVID-19. The program provided up to $659 billion to the Small Business Administration.

That infusion of cash was loaned out to businesses to cover their payroll and help them survive.

The program ended on August 8, but it's still having an impact.

Ashlyn Webb took a closer look at how Central Georgia businesses were affected.

Outside Satterfield's in Macon, people wait for a bite of their tasty barbecue. Meanwhile, back in the kitchen, workers slice up fresh brisket and toast buns, preparing food and getting it out the door.

Owner Ben Hampton says all of this is possible because of a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

"We would have been really close to shutting our doors had it not been for or had to let everyone go, either close us down or let go of a lot of staff that depend on this for their families," Hampton said.

Satterfield's opened their dine-in restaurant in early February. Before then, they focused on catering.

"We were already trying to get on our feet as a business, and once this came around, catering went to zero overnight and lunch business cut to less than half," Hampton said.

The Small Business Administration says Satterfield's is one of 8,455 Central Georgia businesses that received loans.

Three of those got between $5 million and $10 million apiece from the federal government.

They are:

KaMin, a kaolin exporting company in Macon. Federal records say the loan would save KaMin 30 jobs.

A Perry company, Florida Concrete Services. They listed 465 jobs.

In Sandersville, Howard Sheppard, a kaolin trucking company.

According to the federal records, Howard Sheppard Incorporated did not list how many jobs would be affected.