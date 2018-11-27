As the holiday season kicks into full gear, The Shoppes at River Crossing is also hitting a milestone --it opened its doors on Riverside Drive in north Macon 10 years ago!

March 2018 marked the official 10th anniversary and the outdoor mall continues to grow.

Many stores and restaurants have been added since the original opening including Olive Garden, Zoe's Kitchen, Belk, Dillard's and PetSmart, and the mall continues to flourish.

The Shoppes was the first major shopping development to come to the area since the Macon Mall opened in 1975.

A wave of stores, including Belk and Dillard's left the Macon Mall for the new 750,000-square-foot mall in north Macon.

Many will head to the north Macon mall to do some holiday shopping during this time of the year. If you've done some shopping there since it opened back in 2008, it'll be your 10th year!

