A Night of Georgia Music comes to the Grand Opera House

A Night of Georgia Music is a 'one night only' concert being headlined by Mike Mills, Chuck Leavell and Robert McDuffie.

MACON, Ga. — Music lovers will be flocking to the Grand Opera House on Saturday for a chance to see three Georgia grown musicians perform live.

A Night of Georgia Music is a one night only concert being headlined by bassist and songwriter Mike Mills of R.E.M., keyboardist Chuck Leavell of the Rolling Stones and Allman Brothers Brand, and internationally renowned violinist Robert McDuffie.

They will also be joined by students in the McDuffie Center for Strings Ensemble.

“A Night of Georgia Music is a celebration of this state and the output of just amazing music,” said McDuffie.

The trio will be performing songs from many Georgia musicians like Ray Charles, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Otis Redding and more.

They have performed this show for sold-out crowds in other cities, but this will be the first time they are playing it in Macon.

McDuffie says that it's remarkable to get to play with Mills and Leavell. He says the music they’ll be performing at the concert is the music he grew up listening to and loving.

“I mean I’ve been playing a lot of dead, white, European male composers. I mean... they’re great, I’m privileged to play that music, but this is my music, I’m from here,” he said.

When asked what makes Georgia-based music so special McDuffie quoted Mills and said southern creators are storytellers.

“Playing music like this and connecting to another culture makes me a better musician,” McDuffie said.

A Night of Georgia Music is a sold-out show, but it's being recorded for PBS. The recording will be released later this year.