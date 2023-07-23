A timeline of Sunday's search for a missing 15-month-old

The 15-month-old was found just before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Law enforcement is still looking for her father Calvin Johnson, between Macon and Savannah.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A missing 15-month-old has been returned home safely. Ta'yonni Johnson was found just before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Her father, 22-year-old Calvin Johnson, is still on the loose. The Warner Robins Police Department says just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning they received a call about an abducted child.

The report says the mother found Ta'yonni and her father at a Circle K gas station along Watson Boulevard and Carl Vinson Parkway.

The mother reported that Calvin approached her car with a pistol and then left with the child. Law enforcement said the child was in extreme danger.

Just around 10:00 a.m. an amber alert went out.

Folks in the community were sending their thoughts and prayers for her safety.

"I will have a one-year-old Friday and I don't wish that on no one at all. I'm just giving prayers to the family, stay strong," Autumn Robinson said.

Father and daughter were spotted only once during the day.

"The last known spot I had on him was a Love's truck stop, and then he traveled to Savannah where he has family," Captain Gary Edwards said.

Captain Edwards says he believes the alert got Calvin's attention.

"His grandmother took control of the child and returned her to Peach County which is where the suspect's mother lives," Edwards said.

When they arrived, the grandmother called 911, and the Peach County Sheriff's Office responded.

They say Ta'yonni is now home safe.

Throughout the day, there were several city, state, and federal agencies assisting with the search.

Captain Edwards says technology was a big help.

"The technology involving FLOCK and some of the license plate reading technology has been very crucial in helping us maximize response," Edwards said.

Calvin is still on the loose. Captain Edwards says he has ties in Warner Robins, Macon, Peach County, and Savannah, so he could be in any of those places.

You can keep a look out for his 2003 Jeep Liberty with a Georgia license plate that's marked CSX5096.

If you have any information you can dial 911 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-crime.

This investigation has been turned over to the United States Marshall Service.