Warner Robins child missing, believed to be taken by father, police say

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Warner Robins Sunday morning.

The Warner Robins Police Department was called out about a child abduction around 5:40 a.m., according to a press release.

They say 22-year-old Calvin Johnson of Savannah was supposed to return 1-year-old Ta'yonni Johnson after an unsupervised visit.

The mother found the father and child at a gas station in the 2000 block of Watson Boulevard.

The father came up to her car with a gun and left with the child.

The father left in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty with GA display CSX5096. If you see this vehicle call 911.

The vehicle was last seen on Watson Boulevard. The child is believed to be in "extreme danger," according to authorities.