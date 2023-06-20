'We're here for the cause': All female construction workers build their first home in Bonaire

The Home Builders Association of Middle Georgia, hosts ceremony for the county's first-ever "Women's Build."

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia has the 14th-highest percentage of women employed in the construction industry. There are 36,000 women employed in construction in Georgia compares to nearly 300,000 men.

The Home Builders Association of Middle Georgia is eager to grow the industry with more women. To get the ball rolling, they have started building the first home built by women in construction and related industry.

"We're just as capable as anybody else and we can help other women and we're for the cause," Kailey Harris said.

Harris, 19, works for Design Gallery. She took a job there a year ago after graduating from Veterans High School. She says her boss and owner of Design Gallery, Kristy Steele, inspired her to get into the construction industry.

"Made me want to join her in what she does and all that it can do to help people," Harris said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the pay gap between men and women is smaller. It's about 4% versus the national 19% gap. Women actually make more in construction per year compared to all industries.

Judy Ross is the president of J. Ross Homes. Ross has been a residential contractor for almost 37 years. She says there are female builders in Houston County but she is eager to see more and says.

"Women make very good contractors because of their attention to detail," she said.

After the home is built and sold, part of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter and the Crisis Line and Safe House. In a male-dominated industry, Harris says women should step out of their comfort zone.