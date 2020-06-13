TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — After a Twiggs County family found a nearly-10-foot alligator at their home, 13WMAZ is taking a look at what you can do to stay safe if you ever stumble upon a gator.

The Twiggs County Sheriff's office posted pictures of the animal on Facebook. A local alligator trapper in the area helped capture it.

"As a cold-blooded reptile, they move more during warm months, and, I mean, we get calls from Macon and Warner Robins. Sometimes, they'll get to the city, so it's not always more rural," said Bobby Bond with the Department of Natural Resources.

Bond recommends people avoid feeding the animal.

"If it ever gets habituated to receiving food from humans, then that gator, there is nothing you can do with that alligator. It's going to have to be removed," said Bond.

He suggests people keep their distance, never disturb nests or small gators, and don't corner the animals because it can make them feel threatened.

"They can travel land very easily, and research has shown if you don't relocate them 10 miles away, they'll come back within 10 miles, no problem," said Bond.

Bond said the hunting season for alligators starts in the late summer.

