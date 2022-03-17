x
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia girl

Authorities believe she was taken by her father, 33-year-old Erjahn McClean.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl in Georgia. The City of South Fulton Police made a Facebook post early Thursday morning saying Cali McClean was reported missing on March 16. The information is also listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

The child, who has dark hair and brown eyes, was last seen in a pink two-piece night set with unicorns. Authorities believe she was taken by her father, 33-year-old Erjahn McClean.

Credit: City of South Fulton Police
Cali McClean

According to the Amber Alert notification, they could be traveling in a 2022 black Range Rover with the Georgia license plate CHS7803. 

The father and daughter were last seen leaving 5082 Upper Elm Street in South Fulton around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Officials believe Erjahn was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit, with red and silver Balenciaga sneakers.

Credit: South Fulton Police

South Fulton Police said there was a "physical altercation" between the girl's parents that resulted in McClean taking the child.

Anyone with additional information about their whereabouts should contact the South Fulton Police at 404-808-3011.

Credit: South Fulton Police
Erjahn McClean

