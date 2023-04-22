Amerson River Park celebrates Earth day

They hosted an educational day at the park where folks could grab food and participate in several activities celebrating nature.

MACON, Ga. — Earth day is the day for taking action and celebrating the beautiful planet we live on!

That's what folks did at Amerson River Park on Saturday as part of the county's earth day celebration.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you could learn how to make compost, pet snakes and other reptiles, match up butterflies and other insects with their host plant, and more.

You could even pick up some plants to take home, like violets, azaleas, white wild indigo, wax myrtles, and other native plants.

Those are just some of the activities that were set up on the great lawn behind the park's playground area.

Kids could also learn how to plant seeds, and take home the plant to see it grow!

There were also many educational booths on subjects like conservation, recycling, and composting.

"I'm excited to see so many people out here for the event, because it brings awareness to the fact there's thing that we can do to help nurture and take care of.. of course where we live at... planet earth," said Victor Toliver, who attended the event.