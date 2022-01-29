As temperatures drop in Central Georgia, homeless can turn to the Salvation Army

The non-profit says they can house up to 120 people

MACON, Ga. — Freezing temperatures can become a matter of safety for the homeless population. In Macon, nonprofit organizations are making sure no one gets left out in the cold.

Nonprofits like the Salvation Army where Sergeant Melissa White says all you need to do is show up.

"Be here at 4 o’clock and have their ID ready and register to come in," White said.

As temps drop in Central Georgia, the homeless are directly affected, needing a place to keep warm.

For Michael Gordon, who's been at the shelter for two months, it's the best thing going.

"Gives them a nice, dry, warm place to come in to. You know, get a good night sleep and hot shower," he said.

The shelter provides space for up to 120 people. Providing cots, hot meals, showers, and recreation rooms for entertainment.

Gordon says he appreciates the services and doesn’t hesitate to pay his appreciation forward.

“Usually, I’ll ask if they need help and I’ll help them out cleaning, stuff like that," he said.

Typically, participants have to leave by 8 a.m. but with the cold weather, it's become a day shelter.

"Under normal circumstances, they go out and pursue other things at 8 o’clock in the morning, however when it’s cold like it is now, we allow it to be a day shelter as well," White said.

She says the organization wants people to know that their doors are open but they also want to remind people that the homeless are not statistics, they’re participants.

"Remembering that they're not a number, they’re men, women and children like you and I, that need help at other times than what we may have experienced," she said.

The organization has services for single women, families, men, and veterans.