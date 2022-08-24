The Backpack Buddies Ministries works to provide kids' meals during the school year

Right now, the Backpack Buddies Ministry in Macon is getting food prepped to fuel eager learners through the school year.

MACON, Ga. — One program is using food to make a difference in the lives of kids in Central Georgia who may not know when or where their next meal is coming from.

The Backpack Buddies Ministry started 11 years ago. They knew how important it is that kids are fed and recognized the need for it in their own community.

Right now, the Backpack Buddies Ministry in Macon is getting food prepped to fuel eager learners through the school year. What started as some hungry children getting fed, turned into a lot more over the years.

"We started with 9 children at Lane School and today we serve 24 schools and we ended the year last year with 2,252 children that we served every single week," coordinator Brenda Lambert said.

She has been with the ministry from the start.

She says a teacher, school counselor or the school psychologist identify children who may be hungry. Even though many children are fed through their schools, Lambert and the volunteers aim for the kids to have more.

"A lot of children when they go home for the weekend are hungry when they come back on Monday," Lambert said.

Ann Adkisson looks forward to feeding children. She remembers a special moment during her years of volunteering from a kid coming to get food.

"He ran up and hugged me, and you just do not see a 5th grade boy doing that. He said 'oh miss Ann thank you.' It just takes one," she said.

The program provides about 15 child friendly items to kids. So far they have 7 schools that they have already identified this year, with 2 new schools added to their list.

"We think we are helping to be able to help the families so that maybe they will be able to pay another bill," Lambert said.

The program starts in August and goes through May. It serves 3 central Georgia counties including Bibb, Monroe, and Twiggs.