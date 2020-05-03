MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For the last five years, a Baldwin County SPLOST has helped improve the look and feel of the public schools.

On March 24, Baldwin Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says she hopes the tax will continue, with a plan for new renovations to be done, and one school is hoping to get some finishing touches.

One of the schools that has benefited from the previous ESPLOST is Lakeview Primary, where they've got an entirely new media center.

"I have to say the area was very bleak. It's come to be known as 'the cream-and-green,'" says principal Tracy Clark.

Clark has been the principal at Lakeview Primary School for eight years. She says the hallways used to be a cream color with green trimming, but the $4.9 million worth of improvements has changed that.

"In our hallways, we have brand new tile, new paint throughout the hallway," she says.

Some of the other improvements include new classroom furniture, heating and air conditioning systems, playground equipment, and a new roof. She says the students love it.

"I think it's something they come to enjoy. It's so bright, it's so friendly, whereas before it was kind of drab. When they come in, they love the colors, they love walking on our rainbow line."

Clark says the changes help students learn from a young age a sense of school pride. "Coming in to see, this is my school, look at these new things, introducing them to new things. It's very important for our kids and our teachers."

The next school to get renovations if this ESPLOST is continued is Oak Hill Primary School.

The ESPLOST will be on the March 24 ballot along with the 2020 presidential primary vote.

