MACON, Ga. — National leaders and food producers are working to make sure food is getting to grocery stores and your table.

But some Central Georgia families are relying on their own resources for food.

Olivia Hatcher has a small farm called Hatcher Hatchlings. She’s been raising chickens for the last four years.

Sometimes she sells eggs, but her main goal is to help other families build their own flock

She says this year has been different because of COVID-19.

“Most small-scale poultry farmers like myself will start gearing up to sell chicks in the spring and so this year we have a lot of requests for laying hens to the point where it can be 3-5 messages a day, which is really uncommon,” she said.

Hatcher says if you’re interested in raising chickens to make sure you do your research.

Check with your local government to find out what the rules are and make sure you find good shelter for your new chickens.

For more information on growing your own flock, head to the Hatcher Hatchlings Facebook page by clicking here.

