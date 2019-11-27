MACON, Ga. — Beatrice Bentley has lived here at Vineville Christian Towers for almost 22 years. It's a 15-story affordable housing complex for the people over the age of 62 or disabled.

"Everything needs to be fixed, even the people that work there," said Bentley.

Bentley says the elevator is unreliable and the place is crawling with bedbugs. She says every time they're told something will be done to fix their concerns, it returns back to normal or worse.

"They need to do all the apartments, that's what they really need to do," said Bentley.

Elliot White works for Westin Associates. He says their Boston-based company specializes in complicated rehabilitation projects.

"The equipment in the building is functionally obsolete," said White.

Westin Associates is asking Bibb County commissioners for $400,000 of the county's home funds that are given to the county by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. That means the money would not come out of the county's general fund.

He says they really need $3 million to get the full funding for the project.

"We're going to state to ask them for the remaining $2.6 million, but the state will ask, 'How do we know this is a project the city wants?'" said Bentley.

White says the rest of the money would come from the state. They're estimating a complete rehab of the property would cost them $14 million, but Bentley and her friends would get a new elevator and a bug-free apartment complex.

White says his company expects to close on the building in spring or summer.

"I want them to come out here and check it and examine everything. I want them to go to the 2nd floor to the 15th floor," said Bentley.

Bentley says she's hopeful this will be the answer, but she's not getting her hopes up because she has before.

A California-based company, Christian Church Homes, owns the property right now. 13WMAZ reached out to them Wednesday to see if anything is being done about the residents concerns, and they said they are currently in the process of collecting updates to address the concerns.

Bibb County commissioners are expected to vote on awarding home funds to Westin Associates for the project during their meeting next Tuesday night.

