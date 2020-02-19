MACON, Ga. — One Bibb County commissioner wants to limit convenience store licenses in two large chunks of the city, saying some stores are contributing to crime, blight, and other issues.

"I just want our community to be safe and a diverse selection of businesses coming into our neighborhood," said Erion Smith.

On Tuesday, the commission discussed the approval of 14 alcohol licenses.

"We're getting more and more requests like that," said District 8 Commissioner Virgil Watkins.

Watkins is suggesting putting a temporary stop to new licenses in zip codes 31204 and 31206.

"Implementing some kind of minimum standard," Watkins said. "It's to the point that I know other commissioners are getting complaints from the neighborhoods, because these stores are 24 hours. In terms of security, we've seen issues including murder happening in these locations."

Sara Nourachi lives near Pio Nono Avenue where a lot of these convenience stores are located.

"Having a place that sells liquor and alcohol by the package and has gambling machines and stuff like that is only going to worsen the area," Nourachi said.

She was there speaking against an alcohol license that was supposed to be on the agenda.

"For our community, we already have so many convenience stores. We don't even have a grocery store anymore," Nourachi said.

Erion Smith who lives in Pleasant Hill says there's too many convenience stores. In a two mile radius near his home, there's 12 convenience stores, and 10 of them already sell alcohol.

Then, there's an additional one going through the process of getting an alcohol license.

"It's right across the street from a Macon housing unit and right across the street from a church," Smith said.

He says what the community needs is more economic development to help with crime and blight. Smith says convenience stores aren't the answer.

"This moratorium is giving us time as a government to address the issue, so we can do something, if anything, to slow down proliferation or improve the quality of business that's opening," Watkins said.

Watkins says this would be a temporary stop and would only include stores applying for a new alcohol license. The commission could discuss this issue as soon as next Tuesday.

RELATED: 'Just don't go outside': Houston Avenue store denied renewal of alcohol license

RELATED: 'Enough is enough': Macon group asking commission to deny store's alcohol license

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.