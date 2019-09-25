MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School system's motto is "VIP," which stands for "Victory in Progress."

During the State of the District address, Superintendent Curtis Jones talked a lot about their victories, like a higher graduation rate, but also touched on what they hope to accomplish.

"We want everyone who graduates to demonstrate leadership, scholarship, and citizenship," said Jones.

He says they graduated more than 1,800 students, boosting their graduation rate to nearly 80 percent.

They want to continuing to give students a chance to succeed. To change that, he's pushing another education sales tax, or ESPLOST.

"Students, when they take the Georgia Milestones, now they have to type answers -- you can't do it by handwriting anymore," said Jones.

Jones says they purchased interactive panels with money from the last ESPLOST. He says if voters approve of another one, he'd like to give every student in every grade an iPad.

Another focus is security. Right now, the schools use a key card system, but Jones says they need more cameras to keep their students safe.

"We all know what's been happening in our county with weapons coming to school. We've done our best to make sure we're safe and secure," said Jones.

Right now, victory is in progress, but Northeast Magnet School principal Steve Jones says they're working on changing that meaning.

"VIP -- 'Victory is Pulsing.' With our excellence and our students are excited about coming to school each and every day because they're excited about dual enrollment, they're excited about the next level," said Steve Jones.

