The Bibb County Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of the change

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education agreed to rename one of its elementary schools after the late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis Thursday evening.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the board had previously voted in November 2019 to name the school Rileydale Elementary School. Now, the name John R. Lewis Elementary School will go up on signs.