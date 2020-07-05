MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday, May 11, the Bibb County School District will be expanding its emergency meal service to five schools.

According to a release from the district, curbside pickup will now be available on Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at: Alexander II, Sonny Carter, Howard Middle, Porter, and Skyview.

There are two ways for you to get food curbside at those locations – drive-thru or walk-up service.

With drive-thru service, parents or guardians will drive up and meals will be delivered through your window while you wait in your car.

With walk-up service, single lines with 6’ of distance between each family will walk up and receive meals.

Areas currently being served by delivery service will continue to receive meals through the week of May 18.

Then, starting June 1, curbside service will expand again to include 13 schools: Alexander II, Ballard-Hudson, Bruce, Carter, Howard, Miller Magnet, MLK, Porter, Skyview, Southwest, Weaver, Williams and Veterans.

The district says summer delivery will be happening again this year, but the number of locations has not been released yet due to pending agreements.

Children must be present to receive the meal to be counted for recordkeeping.

