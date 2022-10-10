Bibb County Sheriff's Office to host annual Night to Unite to connect community

The event is a way of increasing involvement in crime prevention activities, neighborhood camaraderie and encouraging people to work together to stop crime.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annual Night to Unite will be kicking off on Tuesday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Restorative Justice Center.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to come out and unite against crime by spending the day with your neighbors, deputies, government officials and firefighters.

The event is a way of increasing involvement in crime prevention activities, neighborhood camaraderie and encouraging people to work together to stop crime.

This year neighborhood watch groups throughout Macon-Bibb County will celebrate with a variety of outdoor and indoor activities including crime prevention programs, cookouts, art, visits from law enforcement, county officials and fire department personnel and more.

This is a county-wide event and will have several locations listed below.

5263 Bloomfield Road Joshua House 10 a.m.

774 Hazel Street Citizens on Patrol/Triad/ EHL Senior Center 10:30 a.m.

3321 Napier Avenue Pearl Stephens Senior Village 11 a.m.

1180 Bartlett Street Cherokee/Barlett 2 p.m.

Tatnall Square ParkTatnall Heights 4 p.m.

1850 Tindall Ave Tindall Field 4 p.m.

2394 Vineville Avenue Vineville Towers 4 p.m.

667 Carmen Place Countryside Baptist Church Lynmore Estates 4 p.m.

3457 Habersham Avenue 4 p.m.

109 Meadow Wood Drive Heathwood Drive 4 p.m.

1211 Maynard St.Ft. Hill/ Lakeside/ Lake Arrowhead @ R J Center 4:30p.m.

Hawkins Place cul-de-sac SEA Atwood Drive/Evers Place 4:30 p.m.

3850 Ray Road MOTH 5 p.m.

2295 Recreation Road Latanya Village/ Rockland Apartments 5 p.m.

3296 Kingston Court Kings Park 5 p.m.

521 Lynmore Circle 5 p.m.

1956 Northbrook Avenue 5 p.m.

478 Monroe Hill Ingleside Manor 5 p.m.

1557 North Atwood Avenue Westminster 5:30 p.m.

3607 Earl Street Bellevue Community 6 p.m.

401 Monroe Street Booker T. Washington Center 6 p.m.

3520 Kenneth Drive Cherry Blossom Health & Rehab 6 p.m.

1442 Berkshire Drive 6 p.m.

2422 Locksley Drive 6 p.m.