Bibb deputies find missing woman unharmed

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb deputies have found a missing woman who disappeared after a dentist appointment unharmed.
According to a news release, 64-year-old Gwendolyn Harkness-Benjamin was found around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Terminal Station.
She was returned to her assisted living home in Monroe County.
The sheriff’s office asked for help Sunday in finding her after she left a dentist appointment on Wednesday morning and disappeared without her medication.
They say she checked herself out of her assisted living home, went to a dentist appointment, and then refused a ride back to the Monroe County facility.
Instead, she called a taxi to the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive and investigators say she possibly purchased a flight to Miami.
