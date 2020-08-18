Bibb deputies find missing woman unharmed

The sheriff's office says a woman who disappeared after a dentist's appointment last week is safe

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb deputies have found a missing woman who disappeared after a dentist appointment unharmed.

According to a news release, 64-year-old Gwendolyn Harkness-Benjamin was found around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Terminal Station.

She was returned to her assisted living home in Monroe County.

The sheriff’s office asked for help Sunday in finding her after she left a dentist appointment on Wednesday morning and disappeared without her medication.

They say she checked herself out of her assisted living home, went to a dentist appointment, and then refused a ride back to the Monroe County facility.

Instead, she called a taxi to the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive and investigators say she possibly purchased a flight to Miami.