MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 1:13 p.m.:

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, one of the victims shot on Antioch Road has died.

Jones said this is Macon-Bibb's 22nd homicide.

-------

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Antioch Road in Macon.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11 p.m. Friday night, deputies got the call about a shooting.

When they made it to the scene, they found two people shot. They were taken the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

