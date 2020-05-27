MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a bullet hole was found in the hood of District Attorney David Cooke's car on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Office of the District Attorney, the bullet hole was discovered Wednesday afternoon while the car was parked outside of Cooke's home. No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation and the district attorney’s office will not be commenting further regarding the incident.

