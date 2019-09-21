MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a person shot Friday night.

According to a news release, the shooting reportedly happened on Robinson Drive, just before 11 p.m. Deputies responded to the location and found a man with a single gunshot wound to his side.

Carlos Stephens

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured in this incident.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Two Macon teens, ages 17 and 13, charged with throwing rocks at cars from bridge

RELATED: 'It really just struck a nerve with me:' Houston County woman organizes anti-gun violence rally

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.