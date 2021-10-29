Bibb deputies investigating pedestrian hit, killed on Houston Road

47-year-old Tawanda Faye Willis was hit by a car traveling south while she was crossing Houston Road from the Magnolia Court Motel.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the 4700 block of Houston Road Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:45 p.m., 47-year-old Tawanda Faye Willis was hit by a car traveling south while she was crossing Houston Road from the Magnolia Court Motel.

Willis died at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

There are no charges at this time.