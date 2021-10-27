Bibb deputies looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run accident that left motorcyclist dead

They are trying to identify the driver of a black Chrysler 300 who left the scene after hitting a motorcyclist

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help finding the driver -- or owner -- of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in September.

According to a news release, the car involved was a black Chrysler 300 with an aftermarket chrome package and it should have damage to its front end from the accident.

The accident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 26, where Log Cabin Drive intersects with Lafayette Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old David Kitchens Jr. was riding his Yamaha motorcycle south on Log Cabin when he was hit by black Chrysler 300.

Kitchens was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, where he later died from his injures.

The driver of the car that hit him drove away from the scene before deputies arrived.